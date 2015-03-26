McDavid won't be distracted by Sabres-Coyotes and race for last

Connor McDavid is too busy to pay any mind to the goings-on in Buffalo.

The future No. 1 draft pick starts his first-round playoff series with the Erie Otters on Thursday night. The Ontario Hockey League game against Sarnia coincides with puck drop in Buffalo, where the 30th-place Sabres and 29th-place Coyotes will help determine which team gets the best chance at selecting McDavid.

"My whole focus is on the playoffs and the success of our team," McDavid said in a text to Mike Zeisberger of the Toronto Sun. "It is very important that we are not distracted by anything."