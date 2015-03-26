Allen-Medical Campus station to be closed more than three weeks starting April 15

Metro Rail’s Allen-Medical Campus Station will be closed for more than three weeks beginning April 15 as construction continues on its integration with the new University at Buffalo Medical School.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said Metro will provide free, daily shuttle service to and from the alternative station at Summer-Best until service resumes on May 6, allowing access to areas adjacent to Allen-Medical Campus Station.

A map of the shuttle route and additional Metro information is available at nfta.com