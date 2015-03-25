State education official threatens to remove Ken-Ton board

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School Board last night voted unanimously to "seriously consider" boycotting use of student test data in teacher evaluations and refusing to administer standardized testing to grades 3-8.

The state Education Department threatened to remove the board from office if it approved the resolutions, according to an email dated March 19 obtained by The Buffalo News.

In the email to Superintendent Dawn Mirand, Cosimo Tangorra, the deputy commissioner in the Office of P-12 Education, writes:

Dawn, It has come to my attention that your board is considering a resolution to refuse to administer the 3-8 assessments. Please inform them that we have a letter of removal drafted and that we will begin removal proceedings if they choose to pass such a resolution. Feel free to forward this email to your board.

Will state education officials follow through on that threat? A call to Tangorra's office was referred to the department's communications office, which has promised to issue a response today.