Teeing it up for March 25

COMING UP

PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, Thursday through Sunday.

TV: Thursday and Friday, 3-6 p.m. EDT on the Golf Channel; Saturday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m. EDT on the Golf Channel and 3-6 p.m. EDT on NBC.

LAST YEAR: Steven Bowditch of Australia claimed his first PGA Tour victory, holding off Will MacKenzie and Daniel Summerhays by one stroke despite closing with a 4-over-par 76 in windy conditions. Bowditch’s final-round score was the highest by a winner since Vijay Singh shot 76 in the 2004 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, and the highest in a non-major since Fred Couples won the 1983 Kemper Open with a 77. The Aussie started the final round with a three-shot lead after rounds of 69-67-69, but he shot 3-over 39 on the front nine to fall into a tie for the lead with Matt Kuchar. However, Kuchar made bogeys on three of the first five holes of the back nine and eventually tied for fourth after a 76. Bowditch regained the lead when he hit his approach to within 2 feet of the 14th hole and tapped in for a birdie, then held on down the stretch. MacKenzie (70) and Summerhays (71) both missed birdie putts of about 40 feet on the final hole that would have forced a playoff.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic at Fallen Oak Golf Club in Biloxi, Miss., Friday through Sunday.

TV: Friday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. EDT; Saturday and Sunday, 3-6 p.m. EDT; on the Golf Channel each day.

LAST YEAR: Jeff Maggert closed with a 4-under-par 68 to win for the first time on the Champions Tour, beating Billy Andrade by two strokes. Maggert, who claimed four victories on the PGA Tour, became the 17th player to win in his debut on the Senior Circuit. He started the final round one stroke behind Andrade and Fred Funk, who closed with a 75 to tie for 13th, but carded seven birdies, including three in a span of five holes through No. 17. Andrade, seeking his first Champions Tour victory after winning four times on the PGA Tour, stayed ahead with three birdies in the first seven holes, but he carded three bogeys on the back nine to close with a 71.

LPGA TOUR: Kia Classic at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, Calif., Thursday through Sunday.

TV: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 6-9 p.m. EST, on the Golf Channel each day.

LAST YEAR: Anna Nordqvist of Sweden earned her second victory in four starts on the LPGA Tour, coming from two strokes down in the final round to beat Lizette Salas by one stroke with her second consecutive 5-under-par 67. The 26-year-old Swede won the LPGA Thailand a few weeks earlier to end a five-year victory drought that dated back to wins in the LPGA Championship and LPGA Tour Championship in 2009. Nordqvist carded six birdies in her final round, barely enough to hold off Salas, who sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to close with a 70 but remained winless on the LPGA Tour. She changed that a few months later when she captured the Kingsmill Championship by four strokes.