Seven members of Schuele Boys gang face federal charges

A federal grand jury has indicted seven more defendants as part of a government crackdown on Buffalo’s Schuele Boys.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George C. Burgasser said the indictments charge the alleged gang members and associates with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

The indictments follow a similar indictment last year that charged 17 alleged members of the East Side gang with drug dealing. At one time, the FBI considered the Schuele Boys the most violent gang in the city.

The seven new defendants are Eric Sears, 47; Abndre Jackson, 28; Tyrell Skipper, 25; Willie Griffin, 25; Robert Brown, 52; Samuel Walker, 50; and Tywone Smothers, 36, all of Buffalo.