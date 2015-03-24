Road to the NFL Draft / Josh Shaw

Position: Defensive back

School: Southern California

Combine measurements: 6-foot, 201 pounds.

Combine stats: 40: 4.44 seconds.

Bench press: 26 reps.

Vertical: 37.5 inches.

Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches. 3-cone drill: 7.01 seconds. 20-yard shuttle: 4.512 seconds.

60-yard shuttle: 11.65 seconds.

Career stats: 40 games, 130 tackles (80 solo, 8.5 for loss), six interceptions, 16 passes defensed.

Draft projection: Third round.

Lowdown: Shaw is a versatile defender who moved between cornerback and safety for the Trojans – showing a good football IQ in the process. He’s got desirable size if a team plans to use him at cornerback, and is a reliable tackler. … Started his college career at Florida but transferred back to his home state after a family medical situation. … Was suspended for all but three games of his senior season after lying about how he suffered an ankle injury. He originally told a story about how he rescued a drowning nephew, but it later came out Shaw got hurt jumping off a balcony to avoid police after a fight with his girlfriend.

He said it: “When people go through things, they sometimes look back and say, ‘Well, I’m glad I went through that because I’m stronger now.’ For me, that’s not the case. I truly regret everything I did.”

– Jay Skurski

The Buffalo News is profiling 45 prospects in 45 days leading up to the NFL Draft, which begins April 30.