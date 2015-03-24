KRAMER, Isabelle F.

KRAMER - Isabelle F. Age 97, March 20, 2015 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Walter

William Kramer; loving mother of Keith (Susan), Barry (Carol) and the late David (Debra) Kramer; grandmother of Daniel (Autumn) Wood, Amy (Mathew) Kramer-Echols, Bryan (Veronica), Jonathan and the late David II Kramer; survived by seven great-grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. where funeral services will be held Friday morning at 11. Friends invited.