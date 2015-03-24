JABLONSKI, Donald J., Sr.

JABLONSKI - Donald J., Sr. March 24, 2015, of Cheektowaga, beloved husband of Frances M. (Lutz); loving father of Donald J. Jr. (Laura); fond grandfather of Nicholas and Katherine; dear brother of Barbara (Daniel) Rogers and the late Mary Ann Endres and the late Joseph (Christine); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday 4-7 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3640 Clinton St, (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church. Kindly assemble at church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers declined. Donations to are appreciated.