New Pacino film coming to North Park

At times during the last few decades, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro have been neck-and-neck in the Disappointment Derby. Occasionally, however, both actors demonstrate why they have earned so much critical respect.

Pacino’s latest, “Danny Collins,” could go either way. Here, he plays an aging ’70s rocker (!) whose life is transformed when he finds a 40-year-old, undelivered letter written to him by John Lennon. That’s a bit high-concept, but undeniably intriguing.

“Collins” is the next New York Film Critics Series entry at the North Park Theatre. The film starts at 7 p.m. on March 24 and will feature a live (via satellite) Q-and-A with Pacino.

Next in the North Park’s weekend matinee series is one of the naughtier John Hughes comedies, “Weird Science,” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit northparktheatre.com for details.

We are just a few months away from “Mad Max: Fury Road,” George Miller’s highly anticipated fourth “Mad Max” film. His 1979 original starring a young Mel Gibson is this week’s Buffalo Film Seminars selection. It screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dipson Amherst Theatre. For more information and the full schedule, visit dipsontheatres.com or hcsac.buffalo.edu/bfs.html.

Also at the Amherst Theatre this week is the National Theatre presentation of “A View from the Bridge,” starring “The Imitation Game” ’s Mark Strong. It screens at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Amherst’s Screening Room offers up board game adaptation “Clue: The Movie” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and a special screening of “Aerosmith Rocks Donnington 2014” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It should be a far more comfortable way to see Steven Tyler onstage than at an actual concert.

For the full Screening Room schedule, visit screeningroomboutiquecinemas.com.

Sugar City (1239 Niagara Street) offers up an intriguing documentary at 7 p.m. Wednesday. “Elektro Moskava: The Story of Soviet Electronic Music” looks at the fascinating evolution of electronic music in the Soviet Union during decades of social and political upheaval.

This is an exclusive opportunity to see a very unusual film. Plus, the screening will feature a live performance of an original musical score to a montage of short silent films by local band the Actors. Visit buffalosugarcity.org for more info on Sugar City.

The Fredonia Opera House Cinema Series continues with two of 2014’s most acclaimed films: Mike Leigh’s “Mr. Turner at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and “Still Alice,” featuring Julianne Moore’s Oscar-winning performance, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and March 31.