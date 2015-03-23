Lancaster man arrested for fleeing one-car crash in Machias

MACHIAS – A 53-year-old Town of Lancaster man was arrested Saturday night by State Police as he was allegedly running away from a one-car crash on Route 16 in the Town of Machias.

Ronald S. Mornelli was found a short distance from his car which had allegedly crashed against a guard rail along Route 16. After tests he was found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident without reporting it. He was ticketed and ordered to appear in Machias Town Court for proceedings in two weeks.