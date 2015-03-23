WOLOSZYNSKI, John A.

WOLOSZYNSKI - John A. Of Lancaster, NY, March 23, 2015, survived by Eleanor, his loving wife of 60 years; his devoted children Dennis (Cherie), Judith (Roger) Eicheldinger, Kathleen (Eric) Armenat and Ann Woloszynski; seven precious grandchildren and two sweet great-granddaughters; brother of Edith (Norbert) Knaszak; also survived by his buddy Chance. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Wednesday 3-8 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Thursday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.