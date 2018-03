Sports Watch for the week of March 22

Sunday

Auto Racing

• Sprint Cup Auto Club 400, 3 p.m., Ch. 29.

College Baseball

• Florida at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU.

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament

• Michigan St. vs. Virginia, noon, Ch. 4

• San Diego St. vs. Duke 2:30 p.m., Ch. 4

• Wichita St. vs. Kansas, 5 p.m., Ch. 4

• Dayton vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m., TNT.

• Iowa vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m., TBS.

• Oregon vs. Wisconsin, 7:45 p.m., truTV.

• W. Virginia vs. Maryland, 8:30 p.m., TNT.

• No.Iowa vs. Louisville, 9:30 p.m., TBS.

NIT Second Round

• Geo. Wash. at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN.

• Arizona St. at Richmond, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU.

• Rhode Island at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU.

College Lacrosse

• Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU.

College Softball

• Florida at Alabama, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU.

Curling

• The Elite Ten Finals, 1 p.m., Ch. 5.

Golf

• PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 2.

MLB Preseason

• N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 1 p.m., SNY, YES.

NBA

• New York at Toronto, 4 p.m., MSG.

NHL

• St. Louis at Detroit, noon, Ch. 2.

• Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Soccer

• English Premier: Liverpool vs. Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN.

• English Premier: Hull City vs. Chelsea, noon, NBCSN.

• MLS: D.C. United at New York Red Bulls, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Tennis

• BNP Paribas Open Men’s and Women’s Finals, 2 p.m., ESPN.

Women’s College Basketball

NCAA Second Round

• Miss. St. vs. Duke or Miami (Fla.) vs. Iowa, noon, ESPN2.

• Arkansas vs. Baylor or Dayton vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2.

• Syracuse vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN.

• Gonzaga vs. Oregon St., 7 p.m., ESPN2.

• Texas vs. California, 9 p.m., ESPN2.

• DePaul vs. N. Dame, 9 p.m., ESPN.

Monday

College Basketball

NIT Second Round

• La. Tech vs. Tex. A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Murray State vs. Tulsa, 9 p.m., ESPN.

• Ill. St. vs. Old Dominion, 9 p.m., ESPNU.

NBA

• Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., YES.

NHL

• Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., MSG.

Women’s College Basketball

NCAA Second Round

• TBA, 6 p.m., ESPNU.

• TBA, 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2.

Tuesday

College Basketball

NIT Quarterfinals

• TBA, 7 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN.

MLB Preseason

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m., ESPN.

• Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1 p.m., SNY.

• Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., YES.

NBA

• San Antonio at Dallas, 8 p.m., TNT.

• Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT.

NHL

• Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN.

Wednesday

College Basketball

NIT Quarterfinals

• TBA, 7 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2.

MLB Preseason

• NY Mets at NY Yankees, 1 p.m., YES.

NBA

• Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m., ESPN.

• L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m., MSG.

• Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m., YES.

• Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., ESPN.

NHL

• Chicago at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., NBCSN.

Soccer

• Denmark vs. United States, 3 p.m., ESPN.

Thursday

Auto Racing

• Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix Practice, 2 a.m., NBCSN.

Boxing

• Friday Night Fights, 9 p.m., ESPN2.

College Baseball

• Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU.

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament

• TBA, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Ch. 4.

• TBA, 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m., TBS.

MLB Preseason

• L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN.

NHL

• Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m., MSG.

Soccer

• Friendly: France vs. Brazil, 3:55 p.m., ESPN2.

Friday

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament

• TBA, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Ch. 4.

• TBA, 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m., TBS.

College Hockey

• NCAA Championships TBA, 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPNU.

NBA

• Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m., MSG.

• Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., YES.

MLB Preseason

• Boston at Atlanta, 1 p.m., ESPN.

Soccer

• UEFA Euro Qualifier 2016: Spain vs. Ukraine, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2.

Women’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament

• Greensboro Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN.

• Okla. City Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.

• Greensboro Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN.

• Okla. City Semifinal, 10 p.m., ESPN2.

Saturday

Boxing

• Kell Brook vs. Jo Jo Dan, 6:15 p.m., SHOW.

• Jhonny Gonzalez vs. Gary Russell Jr., 10 p.m., SHOW.

College Baseball

• La. Tech at Charlotte, 1 p.m., Ch. 49.

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament

• TBA, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., TBS.

NCAA Div. II

• Final TBA, 3 p.m., Ch. 4.

College Hockey

• NCAA Regional TBA, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. ESPN2.

• NCAA Regional TBA, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU.

College Lacrosse

• Syracuse at Notre Dame, noon, ESPNU.

• Rutgers vs. John Hopkins, 2 p.m., ESPNU.

Figure Skating

• ISU World Championships, 4 p.m., Ch. 5.

Golf

• PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, 3 p.m., Ch. 2.

MLB Preseason

• Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., YES.

NHL

• Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m., Ch. 5.

• Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m., MSG.

• Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m., Ch. 5.

Soccer

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7 p.m., YES.

• Mexico vs. Ecuador, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2.

Women’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament

• Albany semifinal, noon, 2:30, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN.

RADIO SUNDAY

NCAA Tournament Third Round

• Various coverage, noon, 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., 550.