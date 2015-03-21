SHIESLEY, Lynne S. (Chiaramonte)

SHIESLEY - Lynne S. (nee Chiaramonte) March 21, 2015, of Williamsville, at age 67, beloved wife of 44 years to Wayne; devoted mother of Nichole, Leah, Matthew and the late Lynne Mary and Wayne Thomas Shiesley; cherished sister of Thomas (Deborah) Chiaramonte, Lucia (Bill Gersten) Chiaramonte and like a sister to Frank Bonuito; aunt of Tony and Stacy. Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:15 AM from St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at

