GEIER, Irene C. (Krawczyk)

GEIER - Irene C. (nee Krawczyk) Of Depew, March 20, 2015, beloved wife of the late Harold F.; devoted mother of Francis (Lisa) Geier, Denise (Steve) Szymura and the late Mark Geier; loving grandmother of Stephen; dear sister of Eleanor (late Howard) Lewandowski and late Chester (Fay) Krawczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 2-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish (formerly O.L.B.S.), 10 French Road, Depew, Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Geier was a member of the Depew Senior Citizens.