KAYE, Daniel L., Esq.

KAYE - Daniel L., Esq. March 17, 2015. Beloved husband of Marlene A. (Anelli) Kaye; dear father of Karin Kaye (Michael Sparcino); brother-in-law of Michael, Mary Ann and the late Laurence Anelli. Funeral services private. Memorials may be made to Brothers of Mercy Campus Foundation, c/o Brother Jude, 4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME.