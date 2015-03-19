RAMBINO, Rita M. (Manns)

RAMBINO - Rita M. (nee Manns) Of Lake View, entered into rest March 17, 2015. Beloved wife of the late Louis Rambino; devoted mother of Rebecca, Leslie (Afaf), Paul (Diana) Pickering, Michele (Richard) Bollinger, Darryl (Marilee) Pickering, Heidi (Doug) Blankenship, Charmaine (Ted) Jordan, Julie (Phil) Barber and the late Jonathan, Michael, Daniel and granddaughter Shannon Green; cherished grandmother of 33 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Daniel and Sophie Manns; dear sister of Dorothy, Elizabeth, David, Kathleen and the late Theodore and Daniel; best friend of Jean Martin; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Resurrection Church, at the corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com