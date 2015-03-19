Newly elected Corfu trustees have no opinion yet on dissolving village

CORFU – The two trustees elected Wednesday night to the Corfu Village Board say they need more information before they can decide whether they are for or against the potential dissolution of the community of 700 in the town of Pembroke.

Voters gave the nod to Conservative Jenny L. McMartin-Eck and Democrat Albert Graham in a three-way race for two seats, with McMartin-Eck receiving 101 votes and Graham, 62. They outpolled Joseph “Biggs” Johnson, who tallied 58 votes.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the dissolution of the village at this point,” said McMartin-Eck, noting that the Village Board’s only action thus far was to form a committee to look into the possibility of being absorbed by the town.

Graham went even further, stating that he won’t take part in another meeting unless a New York State official familiar with the dissolution process is involved.

“We definitely need more information,” he said. “Plus we need to know what the town is going to do for us before the people vote. If we vote for it, we can’t go back.”

The Pembroke Town Board held a special meeting earlier this week to discuss the town’s role and responsibilities should village residents opt for dissolution.

McMartin-Eck and Graham – along with trustee David Bielec, who received 93 votes while running unopposed for mayor – will begin their two-year terms on April 1.

Bielec, who had been serving as deputy mayor since the resignation of former mayor Ralph Peterson last April, will have to resign his trustee position when he takes over as mayor.

In the village of Elba, Republican incumbent Dennis Rohan was re-elected to a four-year term on the Village Board. Two seats were open but Rohan was the only candidate on the ballot.

The villages of Le Roy, Oakfield and Bergen did not have elections this year, while the village of Alexander will hold its election in conjunction with its annual meeting on April 13.