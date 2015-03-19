March 19, 1965: Upgrading the Rockpile, home of 'the championship football Buffalo Bills'

Fifty years ago, work was underway to expand the downtown home of the "championship football Buffalo Bills."

"New designs in the home of champions"

"Work is progressing steadily on the steelwork which will add 7725 seats to War Memorial Stadium, home of the baseball Bisons and the championship football Buffalo Bills. This is the view from the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Dodge St. The expansion is budgeted to cost $1,411,782."

