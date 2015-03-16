Meet Ryan Everett, a once-promising student trapped in educational despair

Ryan Everett looks defeated. Hunched over in a conference room chair with a Michael Jordan winter hat, the 15-year-old looks like a boy who knows he has no place else to go but down. ¶ A former B student prior to entering BUILD Academy as a sixth-grader, Ryan has been repeating seventh grade in the same school with the same set of teachers for the third year in a row. ¶ He’s on track to fail this year, too. ¶ “I just don’t know what to do,” he says. “I just want a chance to start out with a clean slate, where no teachers know me.” ¶ Ryan has been trapped in a failing school with no way out. As far as his mother is concerned, that was the bottom line. ¶ But he’s not alone. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of children like Ryan, bright city kids who enter school eager and able to learn but who wind up trapped and lost in school environments where they can’t succeed. Poverty and low parental involvement contribute to academic failure, but so do schools that are simply ill-equipped to teach all the children they enroll. ¶ BUILD Academy, once a model of educational success for African-American children, is now one of roughly a dozen Buffalo elementary schools at the bottom

of the performance charts, with 3 percent or fewer of students passing state English and math assessments and dozens of parents requesting that their children be transferred elsewhere.

Ryan and many other children are stuck in those schools and find themselves going nowhere.

“He’s out of school more than he’s in school right now,” said Betty Everett, who requested several times that her son be transferred only to see each request denied. “He’s changed so much these last three years.”

Granted, Ryan’s disciplinary record reads like any teacher’s worst nightmare: Defiance, insubordination, fighting, repeated suspensions.

But his academic record tells a more tragic story. He used to do well – before he was transferred to BUILD and his behavior problems skyrocketed. In fact, his mother said he also did well when temporarily placed in the district’s alternative school for several months last year before being sent back to BUILD.

While special-interest groups wage war over Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s education reform agenda, holding rallies, campaigns and mock trials over whether planned changes are good or bad, Everett is looking in only one direction – at her own child. And she knows one thing with certainty: The system that exists now is failing her son – and hundreds of others.

Something has to change.

Making a fateful choice

Ryan was never an A student, but his early academic performance was decent despite a troubled disciplinary history. He was a solid B student when he left Early Childhood Center 61 after fourth grade and enrolled in Grabiarz School of Excellence.

In fifth grade at Grabiarz, Ryan received nine short-term suspensions for being disruptive and fighting with other students. But he maintained a solid B average across all subjects and always made up his work.

“I still got my work done and kept my grades up,” he said. “I had help.”

But then his mother transferred her son and two younger daughters to BUILD Academy on Fougeron Street near Genesee Street. She figured that the school, which serves roughly 500 children in prekindergarten through eighth grade, was closer to where she worked as a supervisor for Delaware North at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

In Ryan’s first year at BUILD Academy as a sixth-grader, he slipped from being a B student to a C student, according to his transcripts. By seventh grade, his report card was littered with D’s and F’s.

Everett said it wasn’t until after her children started school there that she realized her mistake.

Students ran uncontrolled through the school. Older children walked out of classrooms without permission, forcing teachers to run them down, she said. She recounted watching an older student walk into the main office last year, call a top administrator a “nappy-haired bitch” to her face and get sent right back to class.

Denise Glenn, a parent facilitator at BUILD for four years, agrees that many teachers there have lost control of their classrooms, with even young children flouting school rules with impunity and bad-mouthing adults. Several years ago, conditions were so bad that police were called to the school almost daily, she said.

“This year is better than it’s ever been, but they need help,” Glenn said. “You have second-graders who run up and down the hall all day.”

According to district records, the school catalogued nearly 120 student suspensions in 2014.

It wasn’t always that way.

The founders of BUILD Academy would be rolling in their graves if they knew what the school is like today, said several African-American community leaders.

BUILD Academy has a storied history as the city’s first community-run public school and magnet program. A school created in 1969 in partnership with the district, the BUILD community organization and Buffalo State College, it focused on African-American history and culture and had its own community board that selected the school’s principal and teachers. The acronym BUILD stood for Build Unity, Independence, Liberty and Dignity.

“It was like a district-sponsored charter school before there was a term for it,” said former Common Council Member Charley H. Fisher III, president of the BUILD of Buffalo organization who used to work as a community liaison at the academy in the late 1970s. “You went to a PTA meeting, you had nearly 100 percent participation. You saw incredible success in terms of student attendance, and it was beloved by the community.”

It’s not like that now.

Last year, only 1 percent of BUILD students who took the state standardized tests were considered proficient in math, and 3 percent were proficient in English.

And those percentages were improvements over the prior year.

BUILD is not alone when it comes to such low results because many schools have struggled with the state assessments since the Common Core Learning Standards became the basis for testing.

More telling is the fact that in 2013, more parents tried to get their children transferred out of BUILD Academy and into schools in good standing – 101 – than at any other in the Buffalo Public Schools. But of the 101 applications received in 2013, only 33 children were transferred.

‘I’ve got an attitude’

Everett was one of the parents who submitted an application requesting transfers for her three children. Her two younger daughters were successfully transferred, but despite Everett’s requests to have Ryan moved, he was repeatedly denied. She said she was told there is no room at any school in good standing for her son. Moreover, unaware of fall transfer deadlines, she missed the window to request moving her son to any other district school with an available seat.

Ryan’s behavior, meanwhile, has only further deteriorated as he has been forced to repeat seventh grade three years in a row with the same set of seventh-grade teachers.

Initially written up for disruptive and defiant behavior and fighting, he in later years has been disciplined for gross insubordination, profanity, bullying, fighting and threats to students and staff members.

Since starting at BUILD in 2011, Ryan has been suspended more than 30 times. Many other incidents have been recorded but resulted in no apparent discipline.

“I’m not going to lie,” Ryan said. “I’ve got an attitude. When I’m there, they really bring out the worst in me.”

Eva M. Doyle is a 30-year Buffalo teacher who retired in 2004 and continued to consult with the district for six years because of her reputation for being able to teach hard-to-handle students. She said the fact that Ryan has been left in the same school with the same teachers for three years is deeply troubling.

“Somewhere along the line, somebody should have stepped in and had some type of individualized instruction for this child and found out what would work for this child,” Doyle said. “Putting this child in the same situation over and over again is not going to work. It’s not fair to the teacher, and it’s not fair to the child.”

For a student like Ryan to have such a long disciplinary record says something, she said.

“It’s like a person who’s drowning,” she said. “They’re reaching for someone to save them.”

Ryan said that he feels humiliated on a regular basis and believes some teachers hate him. He said he has overheard them telling his younger classmates not to be bad like him because he was held back. The anger builds up, he said.

“Sometimes it gets to the boiling point, and I can’t control it anymore,” he said.

Everett said a few teachers have gone out of their way to befriend her son and have him spend time with their own families after school. He also received anger-management counseling last year, she said, but neither of those efforts appear to have helped much.

He is frequently removed from the classroom, and even when he’s in class, he’s restless because he often doesn’t understand what’s being taught. He’s particularly upset with how he’s doing in math. He said he doesn’t know how to divide and only knows his multiplication tables up to 5.

Given his history with the teachers at the school, his mother and he agree, the only hope he has for salvaging his education is a fresh start somewhere else.

The Buffalo News obtained a release from Everett giving the school district unrestricted permission to speak with a reporter and share any information, data or personal observations regarding Ryan’s time at BUILD.

However, due to the sensitivity of the matter, the district would not share specifics related to Ryan’s case, district spokeswoman Elena Cala said. She added that Ryan’s situation was “very complex” and that the school got a new principal last year. The school also has received federal grant funding to improve its academic performance.

“I can tell you that, having come to light, every resource will be dedicated to providing a remedy to this student’s challenges,” Cala said.

Despite requests, Principal Michelle Hope also did not speak with The News.

Ryan’s story may never have come to light if it weren’t for the fact that his mother reached out to Samuel L. Radford III, president of the District Parent Coordinating Council. Radford called Ryan a “poster child” for the way schools and school districts are failing children.

The fact is, there are many children like Ryan.

Glenn, the parent facilitator at BUILD, said she knows of half a dozen other students who have been repeatedly held back at the school. A few are in Ryan’s grade, with stories just as troubling as his.

“They don’t think the teachers care about them,” she said.

Only after Ryan’s story was brought to the attention of top district officials last week did administrators make arrangements with Everett to transfer Ryan back to the district’s alternative school starting Wednesday. He’ll be moved up to eighth grade and given two hours of personal tutoring every day to enable him to catch up, said Everett, who was thrilled to get the call Monday.

‘Go in with a positive mind’

Even though Ryan has repeatedly failed at BUILD, Everett said her son got good grades when he was transferred to the alternative school last year while he was out on suspension for one quarter because it was a more structured environment. The alternative school is where students with the worst disciplinary problems are assigned, and it has one of the worst performance records in the city. Ryan and his mother, however, consider this a much better option than where Ryan has spent the last four years.

“Like I told him, ‘You just have to go in with a positive mind and go do what you have to do,’ ”Everett said.

She added that her son seemed shocked Monday to learn that he was actually going to be allowed to transfer. He had been convinced nothing would ever change.

“If you had just seen his eyes,” Everett said. “He’s so happy. He knows he’s got to study harder, but he’s ready for it.”

Radford, meanwhile, said it’s not realistic to handle cases like Ryan’s on an individual basis. There are too many other kids just like him. There needs to be a better system to prevent stories like Ryan’s from ever being repeated. He pointed out that the federal No Child Left Behind legislation is supposed to prevent students from being trapped in schools that can’t teach them.

Ryan isn’t dumb. He wants and needs an education, he said. He just doesn’t know how to get a better one.

“I know if I don’t get an education,” he said, “I know you can’t do nothing in this world.”

