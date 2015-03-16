It will be UB and West Virginia ... twice

The University at Buffalo and West Virginia will meet on back-to-back days on the basketball court this week.

The UB women’s basketball team accepted a bid to play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Monday and will meet West Virginia in the first round. It’s the first trip to the WNIT and second postseason invitation for UB women’s basketball.

The Bulls won four of their last five games to earn a spot in the Mid-American Conference semifinals for just the second time.

The Bulls, who are joined by five additional Mid-American Conference schools, are 6-4 on the season against the WNIT field.

UB (19-12) will play at Morgantown, W.Va., on Thursday. West Virginia is 18-14.

The UB men meet West Virginia in their initial round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.