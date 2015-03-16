A Wheatfield man loses $8,000 in IRS scam

WHEATFIELD – A 50-year-old man told Niagara County sheriff’s deputies Monday that he turned over $8,000 to a man who told him there was a problem with his tax filings from 2008 to 2014.

The victim said the suspect on the phone called him first on Friday and threatened that there were warrants for his arrest and hung up. He said another call with a “911” caller ID was a man, possibly of Indian descent, who said he was an agent from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department. The “agent” told him if he paid $3,000 the warrants would be canceled.

He was told to go to Office Max, CVS and Rite Aid and purchase several VISA gift cards in $500 increments and then provide the numbers over the phone, which he did. He was then told they needed an additional $5,000 to clear all the problems with his income tax filings and the victim said he purchased more $500 cards.

The victim said he didn’t realize the call was a fraud until he spoke to his wife on Friday. He contacted the IRS and the agency said it was aware of the scam.

The victim said the he got a call on Monday from a restricted phone number, but didn’t answer the call and no one left a message.