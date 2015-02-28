KIRKMAN, John G.

KIRKMAN - John G. Of Cowlesville, NY, February 26, 2015, beloved husband of Louise (Beal) Kirkman; dear father of Connie (Michael) Golembiewski; grandfather of Benjamin, Ashley (Scott) Slocum and Camille Golembiewski; great-grandfather of Loretta, Stella and Alexander John; brother of Janet Surman and the late Barbara (Ted) Kyre; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Saturday, March 7th at 11 AM. Family will be present Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com