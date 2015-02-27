Wardynski’s Meats temporarily closed

Operations have been suspended at Frank Wardynski & Sons, a more than 100-year-old sausage factory on Buffalo’s East Side.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed Friday the plant had been temporarily shut down, but declined to say why. Owner Raymond “Skip” Wardynski did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Wardynski’s Meats is a popular local maker of Polish sausage and hot dogs sold in local grocery stores including Tops and Wegmans, and also owns the Shelly bologna brand.

Redlinski Meats, another East Side sausage maker, had its operations suspended last month because of a rodent issue, but reopened Wednesday.

Company president Joe Redlinski said none of the company’s food was contaminated, but that he voluntarily shut the plant down for two weeks to conduct extensive renovations. He spent $10,000, taking extra precautions to prevent future problems, he said.

