BPO welcomes Blood Sweat & Tears

You might not think it a perfect fit for the guy best known as runner-up during the fourth season of “American Idol.” But when Blood Sweat & Tears – the band initially launched by legendary session musician Al Kooper as a vehicle meant to fuse the advanced harmonic content of jazz with the hooky accessibility of pop – was in need of a new lead singer, Bice was the man who got the call.

Bice was the rootsy, “rock” guy during his “Idol” stint, – there always has to be one – but there is much more in the man’s playbook than what he displayed before the TV eyes of millions. Citing the opportunity of wrapping his vocal chords around one of the greatest catalogs of pop music as his prime motivation, Bice leapt at the chance, and has been concurrently fulfilling his Blood Sweat & Tears responsibilities and overseeing his solo career ever since he officially joined the band in October of 2014.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, you’ll have the opportunity to hear Bice and BS&T join the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for a set that will more than likely include the big ones – “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die,” “You Make Me So Very Happy,” maybe even “Lucretia MacEvil” among them.

Tickets are $64.50 to $80.50 (box office, tickets.BPO.org).