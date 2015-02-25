MCDONALD, John J.

McDONALD - John J. February 24, 2015, of West Seneca, NY, husband of the late Norine T. (nee Rogers); dear father of Patricia (Donald) Frankowski, Norine (Dale) Tepas, Michael P., Mary Clare (Michael) Faliero, Kathleen Krasowski and the late John J. McDonald Jr.; father-in-law of Kathleen (Fred Zimmerman) McDonald; predeceased by a grandchild; survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Bernard J. (Anne) Saumby and the late Sally (late David) Zak and Mary Jane McDonald. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 3-8 PM at the SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11:15 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY 14220. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.