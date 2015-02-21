HARTMAN, Sylvester "Bud"

HARTMAN - Sylvester "Bud" February 15, 2015, at age 93, of Hamburg, NY, beloved husband of 65 years of the late Margaret "Peg" (Hanna); loving father of Gale (Tom) Genco and Alan (Kris); predeceased by children, Judy (Norb) Meyer, Mark (Pattie) and Greg; cherished grandfather of Kelly (Joe) Reed, Korri (Brad) Hall, Lary (Laurel), Timm (Rhonda), Joe (Missy), Todd, Scot (Natasha), Alana (Nick) Everett, Creg, Dane, Keith, Greg (Emily Hawkins) Genco and Hannah (Aaron) Jones; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Born and raised in South Buffalo, Bud was the brother of Dolly Deyo of CA. Predeceased by 11 siblings. Interment to be held at the convenience of the family.