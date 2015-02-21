Patricia and Edwin Gray

Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Leslie Gray Sr. of Tonawanda celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a private family party at the home of their son, Jeffrey. Mr. Gray and the former Patricia Joan Lambert were married Feb. 18, 1950, in St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Buffalo. He is a retired bus driver for Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, with 39 years of service at the Broadway depot serving Broadway, Genesee and Bailey routes. They have 10 children, 32 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.