Cocktail review: Jaguar at the Bistro's 'Blackberry and Sage'

The biggest surprise at Jaguar at the Bistro is not that it's a Mexican restaurant in Youngstown, almost 30 minutes by car from downtown Buffalo. It's not the fine-dining cuisine, the family friendly atmosphere or the weekly live music, either. It's the cocktails.

The restaurant's drink list does not look like much, at first glance. The bar is a small, U-shaped outpost in the center of the entryway, with an impressive selection of tequilas as well as a cursory selection of the usual liquor. It is dwarfed by the long, warm-looking dining room, as well as the flat-screen TV nearly overtaking the back rail. At least it was turned to the cooking channel on the night of our visit, and the volume was on low. The list itself has a handful of what it calls "margaritas," but if you expect to find the usual technicolor tequila creation in a cactus glass, sit back and brace your taste buds, because the potables at Jaguar are as unexpected as the food.

We stopped in just for a drink on a recent evening, but the bartender brought over a food menu after we ordered. "For some reading material," she said, with a grin. "The cocktails take awhile." After much muddling, stirring, shaking and pouring, the "Blackberry and Sage" arrived in a snifter, its deep purple color a nod to its muddled fruit base with an herb leaf floating on top. It looked sweet and we expected salt from the characteristic crusted rim, but we did not expect the depth – and breadth – of flavor from its relatively humble presentation.

The Blackberry and Sage's liquor base is KAH Tequila Anejo, a smoky, rich, umami spirit in a black and white skull bottle decorated with designs to represent the burial practices of the Mayan. Traditionally, the Mayan people slept at the grave-sites of their dead to help them transition peacefully to the afterlife. "Kah" means "life" in the Mayan dialect, which the bottler translated into the Day of the Dead motif the packaging denotes. This tequila is aged in American white oak casks, giving it a zesty woodsiness that particularly shines in the Jaguar's creation.

Blackberries themselves can range widely from very sweet when ripe to puckeringly tart when unready, a variation that may explain the bar's use of both muddled fruit and bottled juice in the cocktail, to ensure a consistent flavor. The tequila itself was heartily present against the sweet berries, but did not overpower them, a real risk with such a strong-tasting spirit. Many of those previously mentioned fluorescent margaritas, especially at the types of cantinas with unlimited chips and salsa, taste strongly of agave, which can give off an almost chemical burn. Not here. The Blackberry and Sage is perfectly balanced, between the earthy sweetness from the fruit, that smoky, rich Anejo and a dash of bitters to marry the two together.

The sage was barely a whisper on the back end, but, as with the rest of Jaguar at the Bistro's offerings, even the salt rim held an unexpected kick. Instead of plain rock salt, Jaguar at the Bistro blends salt, sugar and some ground piquillo peppers to create a sweet-spiced complement that is, almost literally, the icing on the cake.

That special rim speaks to the all-out attitude at Jaguar at the Bistro. Chef Victor Parra Gonzalez calls his style "eclectic, big on flavors," and the Blackberry and Sage is that thesis statement in a glass. Western New York has no other fine-dining Mexican spot, and no other place that we know of to get South American cocktails of this caliber. Customers who expect bottomless cups of salsa and chip baskets will be surprised by Gonzalez's refined cooking and those who want a glass of sugar and ethanol will be surprised by its cocktail offerings. This is not the Mexican fast food that's in every other plaza in Western New York, but it's worth the drive and the wait. Jaguar at the Bistro promised the area a new approach to Mexican cuisine. It delivers that, and more.

"Blackberry and Sage," $9; Jaguar at the Bistro; www.jaguaratthebistro.com; 745-7141; 110 Main St., Youngstown.

Lizz Schumer is a Buffalo writer and editor who covers cocktails, food and whimsy for a variety of publications. She is the author of "Buffalo Steel" and can be found @eschumer or www.facebook.com/authorlizzschumer.