SAGER, Elsie M.

SAGER - Elsie M. Of Brant, NY, December 27, 2014, loving mother of Robert (Shirley) Sager, Sr.; grandmother of Robert (Julie) Jr., William (Crystal) Sr., James (Lisa) and Peter Sager; great-grandmother of Tara, Kyle, David, Elisia, Coda, Nick Ashley and her beloved late grandson, William Sager, Jr.; great-great-grandma of Madison and Ava. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, where services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Share your condolences at addisonfuneralhome.com