Christopher Caruana and Michele McDaniel are wed in Buffalo

Michele McDaniel and Christopher Caruana were married at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 in Statler City, Buffalo, where a reception was held following the ceremony. William Morris of Great Lakes Chaplain Services, East Amherst, heard the couple’s vows. The bride’s parents are Janet A. and Keith W. McDaniel of Grand Island. The bridegroom’s parents are Dennis E. and Deborah A. Caruana of Williamsville. The bride is a graduate of Sweet Home High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University at Buffalo and also earned a master’s degree in financial economics from UB. The bride is a business intelligence analyst at Wegmans Food Markets. The groom is a graduate of Sweet Home High School. He attended the University at Buffalo. He is a strategic channel manager for North America at RingCentral. After a trip to Maui, Hawaii, the couple will make their home in Victor.