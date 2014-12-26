Subway restaurant on William robbed at gunpoint
A William Street Subway restaurant was robbed Christmas Eve by a man in a ski mask carrying a silver revolver.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. at the restaurant on William near New Babcock Street, west of Bailey Avenue, according to a police report.
The assailant, who was described as 5-foot-8 wearing a black hoody and black jeans, pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money.
He fled the scene with cash in an unknown direction, according to the report.
