Subway restaurant on William robbed at gunpoint

A William Street Subway restaurant was robbed Christmas Eve by a man in a ski mask carrying a silver revolver.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. at the restaurant on William near New Babcock Street, west of Bailey Avenue, according to a police report.

The assailant, who was described as 5-foot-8 wearing a black hoody and black jeans, pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money.

He fled the scene with cash in an unknown direction, according to the report.