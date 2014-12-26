Explore & More offers kids’ activities during Christmas break

Christmas is over and kids already may be starting to get restless, some may have eaten too much holiday candy and there is at least another week of vacation.

What is a parent to do?

For the younger children, at least, Explore & More Children’s Museum is offering family activities for the next several days, during the school break week.

The Family Fun Week celebrates the installation of a new Incredible Milking Cow exhibit, a prototype for the Farm to Fork educational play zone that will be built in the new museum at Canalside.

Activities and performances over the next several days at the present site at 300 Gleed Ave., East Aurora, include:

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate Cheese!

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exercise like the farm animals in the gym with Jerry Turcotte.

Sunday: noon to 3 p.m. Vegetable printing.

Monday: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Explore the farm.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Erie County Agricultural Society with Ag-tivities.

1 p.m. performance by the Wonderworkers, 45-minute show with three multicultural interactive folk tales.

Tuesday: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preserving the Harvest.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dairy Fest. Sample dairy food and meet the Dairy Princess.

The activities during school break are made possible thanks to sponsorship of M&T Bank.

Celebrating its 20th year, the museum provides an environment for creative play and learning through hands-on exhibits, activities and programs.

For more information, visit www.exploreandmore.org or call 655-5131.

