Former Williamsville salon facility sold to Abha Realty

A former Williamsville salon and day spa facility near the Centerpointe Corporate Park has been sold, after the owner of the former business relocated her salon.

Abha S. Sharma of Williamsville, through Abha Realty Inc., bought the building at 551 Farber Lakes Drive for $600,000 from Charles A. Ottaviano, who retook possession of the building from Figurehead Club Salon & Day Spa LLC after the owner of that business alerted him that she felt she could no longer sustain payments on a mortgage held by Ottaviano. The two parties mutually agreed to a deed-in-lieu-of-foreclosure transaction, and Ottaviano quickly found a new buyer.

Built in 1987, the 4,419-square-foot facility sits on an acre of land adjacent to the Centerpointe office complex off of Sheridan Drive near Evans Road. The complex is home to the main locations for Buffalo Medical Group and the headquarters of Independent Health Association.

The building sold within a week after being put on the market, said David Schiller, the broker at Pyramid Brokerage Co. of Buffalo who represented Ottaviano.

“That’s what happens when it’s priced right,” he said. “It flies off the shelf.”

Figurehead, meanwhile, remains open and has relocated to 55 CrossPoint Parkway, in the CrossPoint Business Park off North French Road and Millersport Highway.

