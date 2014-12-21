CHRISTIE, Archie E.

CHRISTIE - Archie E. December 18, 2014, beloved husband of Elizabeth C. (nee Dannebrock) Christie; loving father of Cheryl Whitaker, Edward (Patricia Maurer) Christie and Elizabeth Christie (Scott Milne); cherished grandfather of Christopher and Andrew Milne. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Christie was a proud WWII Army/Airforce combat veteran, an avid golfer and former member of Sheridan Park Golf Club. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC.