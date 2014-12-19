Senior guard Jordan Gathers leaves St. Bonaventure

Senior guard Jordan Gathers has announced that he is leaving St. Bonaventure University and will not return to the basketball program, the school announced today.

Gathers had not played this season while continuing to recuperate from hip surgery performed in June. He recently completed the requirements for his undergraduate degree in journalism and mass communications.

"We are sorry to see Jordan leave but understand his desire to pursue other opportunities," said St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt. "Jordan has been a good teammate and student over his time with us and I am proud that he earned his degree in three and a half years. We wish him all the best and know he will be successful."

Gathers, a native of Los Angeles, averaged 26 minutes and 8.2 points a game as a junior last season. He figured to be a significant contributor this season, as either the third or fourth guard in a three-guard lineup. Bona has freshman Jay Adams entrenched at the point guard spot, and junor college transfer Marcus Posley has taken a firm hold of the shooting guard position. Andell Cumberbatch, a 6-foot-5 senior, has started on the wing all season. Posley is averaging a team-high 15.9 ppg, Adams 12.1 ppg and Cumberbatch 12.0.

The 6-3 Gathers played in 91 games over his three seasons with the Bonnies, starting 25 times. He started as a freshman on the team that went to the NCAA tournament. He made a last-second shot against St. Louis last season to put Bona into the Atlantic 10 Conference semifinals. Gathers is the nephew of the late Loyola Marymount star Hank Gathers. The Olean Times Herald reported that Gathers had been practicing with the team this month as he continued to prepare for a return to action. Under NCAA rules as a graduated player, Gathers can transfer to another school and play as long as he enrolls in a graduate program not offered by Bona.