PEARSON, Leonard

PEARSON - Leonard November 29, 2014, loving father of Michael Pearson and Debra (Timothy) McGowan; devoted grandfather of Megan, Jaime, Brandon, Danielle and Matthew and five great-grandchildren; brother of the late Arthur Pearson. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC.