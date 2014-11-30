BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Tailgating before the Bills-Browns game
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
There was plenty of red and blue to be found before the start of the Bills-Browns game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 30.
Don Nieman/Special to The News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Smiles at Baker Victory Nite at Michael's
Smiles at Intrepid Travelers at Nietzsche's
Smiles at InfoTech BETAs awards in RiverWorks
Smiles at Minus The Bear at Town Ballroom
A Closer Look: Buffalo City Hall
Kitesurfing on Lake Erie
Smiles at Women Who Move the City
Smiles at Booze and Brews for Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival
Photo:
1
/ 144
Sunday, November 30, 2014
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article