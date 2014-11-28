Hamburg motorist arrested on drug-related charges

Failure to keep right while driving on Route 62 led to the arrest of a Hamburg man on drug-related charges, state police reported Friday.

Troopers stopped a car driven by Jacob Halbert, 25, of Lake Street, on Wednesday, after he failed to keep right while driving in Lawtons. A computer check revealed Halbert’s driver’s license was suspended, troopers said.

Halbert had a hypodermic needle and glass jar with heroin residue in his possession. Also found were glassine envelopes in his wallet and a metal case with .25 grams of heroin in it, troopers said.

Halbert was charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation and possession of a hypodermic instrument. He is scheduled to appear next month in North Collins Town Court.