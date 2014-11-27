PEREYMA, Oresta "Orysia" (Sawczuk)

PEREYMA - Oresta (nee Sawczuk ) "Orysia"

November 25, 2014; devoted mother of Roman (Oksana) Porodko, Marta, Ihor and the late Lubomyr Pereyma; beloved grandmother of Dr. Elizabeth (Mark) Melnychuk; loving great grandmother of Alexander Lubomyr Melnychuk. Family will be present Friday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where Panachyda Service will be held Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10:45 AM.