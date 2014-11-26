Sentencing date set in Clymer homicides

MAYVILLE – Steven Todd, 19, of Elmira, charged in the deaths of Gordon and Joyce Skinner of Clymer, will be sentenced Jan. 26, Chautauqua County District Attorney David Foley announced Wednesday.

Todd was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, arson, burglary and conspiracy in the 2013 homicide. He had agreed to testify against Davide Coggins, 35, who was convicted this month of murder in the second degree. Todd had agreed to a plea deal which would have given him 32½ years of jail time and five years’ post release supervision in exchange for a guilty plea to two counts of manslaughter. The agreement required that he cooperate and testify for the district attorney’s office. During the trial, however, Todd refused to testify or issue a statement for use by the district attorney.

Foley said that because of Todd’s refusal to cooperate, a longer sentence will be requested

Two other men, Joshua McCormick, 22, and Ricky Knickerbocker, 19, were also charged with murder in the same indictment. They both provided testimony at the recent trial. Sentencing has not been set for either man.

Public Defender Nathaniel Barone was given until Dec. 15 to file any post-trial motions with the court. A sentencing date for Coggins is expected to be announced after that time.