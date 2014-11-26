METZ, Jeanette

METZ - Jeanette November 21, 2014. Beloved daughter of the late Harry (Josephine nee Stetter) Metz; sister of the late Gerard (Marguerite) Metz; also survived by loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga 14215. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com