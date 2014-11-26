In the wake of a savage snowstorm, we still have reason to be thankful

People sitting down with friends and family to enjoy a special meal on this day have much to be thankful for, none more than those who have weathered our lake-effect pasting.

However, as we give thanks for all that we have, we should also pause to remember our neighbors who lost their lives in the terrible storm.

And we should thank those who selflessly helped their friends, neighbors, relatives and utter strangers, just because that is what Western New Yorkers do.

This Thanksgiving Day will be remembered for the harsh storm that hit the week before, pummeling some areas while ignoring much of the region. Some families are not sitting down at their familiar dinner tables this year, after damage caused by the heavy snow forced them from their homes.

The brush with calamity, whether being trapped in a car for a day, running low on food and milk at home or preparing to evacuate because of flooding, also offers an unexpected kinship with those who struggle to get by on a daily basis.

In the spirit of the season, there are many ways to help those who are less fortunate.

The Buffalo News is again conducting its News Neediest campaign, a drive that helped almost 11,000 children last year around the holidays. This help comes around the time when family is central, meals are shared and gifts opened.

The News Neediest Fund is part of a larger collaboration with the Western New York Holiday Partnership and others. Distribution of holiday meals purchased with cash donations will be coordinated through the Food Bank of Western New York.

Applications for assistance will be accepted until Dec. 5. For application sites, hours of operation and eligibility requirements, call 211 Western New York-Olmsted Center for Sight by dialing 211 or (888) 696-9211, seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Among early items greatly appreciated are cash donations to purchase holiday dinners and other perishable items.

For donation dropoff locations, gift ideas and more information, go to BuffaloNews.com/NewsNeediest.

Buffalo City Mission has a website specifically for those who want to help on Thanksgiving Day, for Turkey Express volunteers: https://www.buffalocitymission.org/turkey-express.

In addition, the Buffalo City Mission’s fall fundraising campaign is hoping to raise money toward its “One Mission, One Hope” effort to provide food, shelter and clothing for men, women and families at the mission. Fundraising continues through the end of December. Donations can be sent to “One Mission, One Hope,” Buffalo City Mission, P.O. Box 496, Buffalo, NY 14205-9914, or given online through www.buffalocitymission.org.

Another agency that deserves support is the Food Bank of Western New York, which is in need of turkeys. The Food Bank distributes food to pantries in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. For more information, or to help, visit the website, foodbankwny.org, or call (716) 852-1305.

The Salvation Army (buffalo.salvationarmy.org/BuffaloNY/) is another outlet in need of donations.

In Niagara Falls, Community Missions is getting ready for Giving Tuesday next week. The goal is to provide 300 turkey dinners for Christmas. The agency is also accepting gift cards and clothing items. Donations can be dropped off at 1570 Buffalo Ave. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week.

There are certainly other ways to show your generosity and thanks on this very special Thanksgiving Day. Just keep reaching out, Western New York.