ABELL, George L., Jr.

ABELL ABELL - George L., Jr. November 23, 2014, of Lancaster at age 87, beloved husband of the late Muriel H. (nee McDavitt); dear father of Timothy (Cheryl) Abell, Teresa (John) Siracuse, Paul (Leslie) Abell and Roberta Yohn; grandfather of seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brother of Donald (Geraldine) Abell. The family will be

present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-

AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.) where funeral services will immediately follow at 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com