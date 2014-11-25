JARVIS, Christopher F.

JARVIS JARVIS - Christopher F. November 24, 2014, of the Town of Tonawanda, beloved son of Angela (John) Rutkowski; dear brother of David (Deborah) Jarvis, Joelyn Jarvis; stepbrother of Reginald (Orlagh) Jarvis, III; father of Alexis Say; uncle of Brandon Hale, Taylor Jarvis, and Angelina Sardina. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church (Delaware Ave and Victoria Blvd, Kenmore). Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com