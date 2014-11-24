TOPOREK, Celia E. (Kryszak)

Age 96, of Blasdell, NY, November 22, 2014, beloved wife of the late Walter J. Toporek; loving mother of Richard (Patricia), Gary (Janet) and Virginia (Robert Emmet) Sargent; also survived by nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Family will be present to receive friends Monday 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where prayers will be said Tuesday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com