November 19, 2014, beloved husband of Mary (Murphy); devoted father of Jack (Diane), David (Rachelle) and Shannon (Craig) Whylly; loving grandfather of five; dear brother of Florence, Lallah (John) Cummings and the late Edwin, Sally and Mary; son of the late Stephen and Emma (Lore) Flanigen; brother-In-Law of Jack Murphy. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. Wednesday 8:45 and from Our Mother of Good Council at 9:30. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Stephen was a former owner, trainer, and driver of race horses at Buffalo Raceway and Batavia Downs.