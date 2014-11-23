WEBB, Ruth B. (Behrens)

November 19, 2014, beloved wife of 62 years to Robert E. Webb; loving mother of Peggy (Don) Mikulewicz, Michael (Susan) Webb, Karen (David) Feickert, David (Tess) and Steven Webb; grandmother of Kristin (Jeff), Bryan, Matthew (Nida), Sheree (Kevin), Keith, Eric and Christopher; great-grandmother of Payton; sister of the late Edward Behrens. Private family services will be held. If desired, memorials in Ruth's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Erie County SPCA. Ruth was a member of the Queen City Jazz Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com