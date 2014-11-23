Consumer Reports: Don’t get burned by space heaters

Simply heating a room isn’t enough for some people, Consumer Reports notes. You’ll find space heaters disguised as miniature fireplaces and radiators, and many with promises to trim your utility bill in the bargain.

But speedy heating, safety and even quietness are what matter most to shoppers, according to comments on Consumer Reports’ Facebook page and on Twitter. Models that topped its tests meet those needs for as little as $40.

Consumer Reports’ test findings include the following:

• High style, including “flames.” Crane’s EE80750, $90, and the larger Heat Surge Roll-n-Glow EV.21, $400, combine quick room heating with a digital flame display.

• Quick comfort – and some slowpokes. Suppose you value instant warmth for yourself more than you do for an entire room – or, say, you use a space heater at your desk in a chilly office. Consumer Reports tests spot-heating speed using a test dummy laden with heat sensors. The small Dyson AM05, $400, and Vornado TVH500, $160, were among those that aced that test. But speedy spot heating was a challenge for certain models.

Here’s how to shop for a space heater.

• Check the warranty. Vornado’s small TVH500 and AVH2, $110, have a five-year warranty; most brands offer warranties of just one to three years. That extra coverage could come in handy based on Consumer Reports’ user reviews, which cite lots of breakdowns for both models. But the reviews also praise Vornado’s quick and attentive customer service.

• Don’t trust savings claims. Both Vornados are among models that manufacturers claim cut heating costs. But because electricity is the priciest kind of heating, no space heater can trim your bill unless you turn down the heat elsewhere in the house – an approach known as zone heating.

Instead, have your house checked by a professional, who might suggest adding insulation, especially in the attic floor and any crawl space, to help retain heat in every room of your house.

• Look for smart features. Dyson’s slim AM05 can be angled back or forward and, like many models, has multiple speeds. Top-mounted controls, as on the small Vornados, are easy to reach without bending or tipping back the heater.

Every space heater Consumer Reports tested has a switch that shuts it off if it tips or overheats. Yet space heaters still account for roughly one-third of all home heating fires and more than 80 percent of associated deaths.

And though many were less hot to the touch and have plastic grates rather than metal ones, burns to hands – particularly among kids – remain common. Here’s how to keep warm with less risk:

• Keep heaters away from flammable items. Be sure that pillows, bedding, furniture, drapes, newspapers and other flammables are at least 3 feet from any space heater.

• Ditch the extension cord. All tested models have cords at least 6 feet long. Manufacturers warn against using an extension cord because you might trip over it. An extension cord can also raise the risk of a fire, especially if it’s worn or its gauge isn’t thick enough to properly power the heater.

• Use fueled heaters outdoors. In addition to emitting harmful fumes, propane and kerosene heaters tend to get much hotter than the plug-in heaters in Consumer Reports’ Ratings. Use them only on an open porch or in another well-ventilated outdoor area.

A safer bet during a blackout: Power a heater or your home’s heating system with a home generator.