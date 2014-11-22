Priolo signs three-year deal

Steve Priolo is scheduled to spend the next three years as a member of the Buffalo Bandits. The veteran defenseman agreed to a new contract of that length on Friday.

“We are thrilled to have Steve re-sign with the Bandits for three years,” General Manager Steve Dietrich said. “Steve has proven to be one of the top defenders in the league and his sole focus is to help the Bandits bring the Champions Cup back to Buffalo.”

Priolo was one of the finalists for the National Lacrosse League’s defenseman of the year award in 2014. He set career highs in goals, assists and points while ranking as one of the most physical defenders in the league.

The announcement came on the eve of the start of the team’s training camp. The Bandits’ players will have physical examinations today followed by the team’s first practice together as they prepare for the 2015 season.