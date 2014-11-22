NHL Power Rankings for Nov. 23

(Through Thursday night’s games, last week in parentheses)

1. Montreal Canadiens. Bizarre that they’re this good with only a plus-7 goal differential. (3)

2. Anaheim Ducks. Took a chance on deal for Habs’ Bourque. (1)

3. Pittsburgh Penguins. With Dupuis out for year with blood clot, does ex-Crosby teammate Stafford come on their radar? (2)

4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Callahan gets a goal and a win in return to New York. (4)

5. Vancouver Canucks. First career goal for Horvat. (5)

6. New York Islanders. Nipping at Pens’ heels in Metro thanks to league-high eight road wins. (8)

7. Los Angeles Kings. Won three straight, finally got cap relief for Voynov incident. (14)

8. Nashville Predators. Forsberg a stunning plus-20 to lead league. (7)

9. Boston Bruins. Host Pens Monday night in game of the week. (13)

10. St. Louis Blues. Just one goal in two losses to start road trip. (6)

11. Calgary Flames. In middle of long home stretch, with eight of 11 in Saddledome. (9)

12. Detroit Red Wings. Alfredsson retirement looming. Class act all the way. (10)

13. Chicago Blackhawks. Two shifts into NHL career, Wheatfield’s Clendening gets first goal. (17)

14. Winnipeg Jets. Only 4-4-1 at home, where raucous bandbox should give them a huge advantage. (15)

15. Minnesota Wild. Hard to believe only six PPGs with all that talent. (19)

16. San Jose Sharks. Dealing Demers a minor move. Big ones could be coming. (16)

17. Ottawa Senators. Joined Preds and Wild as only teams to enter weekend with one regulation loss at home. (12)

18. Toronto Maple Leafs. Media circus of the week: Dissing ACC fans with no post-win stick salute. (11)

19. Washington Capitals. Just a sick game-winner for The Great Eight in Denver. (20)

20. New York Rangers. ECF rematch tonight with Habs at MSG. (21)

21. New Jersey Devils. Three goals or less for 18 straight games. (18)

22. Florida Panthers. Got points in eight of first 10 roadies (4-2-4). (23)

23. Dallas Stars. Locked up Spezza for four years, taking away another 2015 UFA. (24)

24. Arizona Coyotes. Ekman-Larsson’s minus-10 belies burgeoning star rep. (26)

25. Colorado Avalanche. Tanguay facial fracture makes eight players out of the lineup. (27)

26. Philadelphia Flyers. Lindros goes into team hall, but will Hockey Hall in Toronto ever call? (22)

27. Carolina Hurricanes. Claimed Nestrasil on waivers from Wings, who usually know when to give up on a guy. (28)

28. Columbus Blue Jackets. Twisted tale of Johnson’s parental-induced bankruptcy shocked hockey establishment. (29)

29. Edmonton Oilers. They weren’t supposed to be close to McEichel Derby. They’re in the thick of it. (25)

30. Buffalo Sabres. Hearts have been heavy for Kaleta and his fellow snowbound Southtowners. (30).